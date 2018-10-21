James McCarthy Reveals the Everton Teammate Who Has Helped Him Through Injury Trauma

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

James McCarthy has admitted that Seamus Coleman has played a huge part in his recovery. Coleman knows exactly what the 27-year-old is going through having had to come back from a broken leg of his own last year.

McCarthy has been on the sidelines for the last ten months after breaking his leg, and has recently returned to full training alongside his Everton teammates.

McCarthy told Everton's official website (via Liverpool Echo): “Seamie had been there and done it... When I got into the tunnel I looked up and he was there which was great and we’re best mates in football.

“He was telling me not to worry, saying I’ll get through it and come back stronger. The next day he came back up when I was in hospital which was really good of him.

“It’s been a long road but I’m delighted to be back out there.

“I’ve asked him if he felt wee niggles and he’s been brilliant telling me not to worry, it’s good to bounce off him if anything is niggling or anything.”

VI-Images/GettyImages

The past few seasons have been a real test of character for McCarthy with knee and hamstring injuries plaguing him.

The Republic of Ireland international has had a torrid time in recent seasons and was just returning to form before suffering a broken leg against West Bromwich Albion in January.

But the Everton midfielder revealed he is thrilled to be back, saying: “It’s been a long road but I’m enjoying being back with the lads and being back in the thick of it.

View this post on Instagram

Great to see McCarthy back in training 🔵

A post shared by Everton Fan Page (@alleverton) on

“At first it was a bit weird coming back but it was worth it and being back with the lads.

“I’m just happy to be able to get strong and be back out on the pitch. It’s taken a lot of rehab in the gym and all the backroom staff have worked really hard with me and I can’t thank them enough.”

