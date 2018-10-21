Jurgen Klopp Admits They Need to 'Work on Improving' After Liverpool's Win at Huddersfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there's space for his side to further improve after Mohamed Salah's goal secured a 1-0 win against Huddersfield.

The Egyptian's fourth league goal of the season proved to be enough for Jurgen Klopp's side on the day, moving them back to the top of the Premier League, level with Manchester City on 23 points.

While Klopp acknowledges the performance from the Reds was far from ideal, admitting his side can make improvements, the German was delighted to pick up yet another win and maintain Liverpool's impressive start in the league.

Only four teams in Premier League history have won 200 away games:



🔴 Manchester United

🔵 Chelsea

🔴 Arsenal

🔴 Liverpool



The Reds join an exclusive club. pic.twitter.com/NTcXMki0uI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2018

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "The basis we have created so far is brilliant - 23 points. I don't think I (have) had that before after nine games. And still space for improvement - good as well. So let's get home and work on improving."

"It was not that bad. It's maybe the first period in my life that we are winning average matches. That's true."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp also paid tribute to his opponent in the opposite dugout, David Wagner, for the way he set Huddersfield up, believing Liverpool's disjointed performance was partly down to the pressing from the hosts.

"To be honest, sometimes I prefer the spectacular way, but I take that today completely and I understand why it was like that," he added.

"The main reason today was Huddersfield did well. They defended well and were very aggressive round the second balls. After this game, everybody knows how good they are and how good they will be in the future."

50 - Mohamed Salah has scored his 50th goal for English clubs, reaching this tally in just 83 games in all competitions. King. #HUDLIV pic.twitter.com/YIoGMS78EL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2018

After their Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool's next game in the Premier League will be at home against Cardiff as they look to make it eight wins from their opening ten games.