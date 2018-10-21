Mark Hughes Claims Southampton 'Deserved More' After Saints Waste Chances in 0-0 Bournemouth Draw

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Mark Hughes claimed Southampton should have beaten Bournemouth after his side's 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints spurned a host of chances, with Manolo Gabbiadini missing a glorious opportunity during stoppage time, but Hughes was generally happy with his side's display despite their wastefulness in front of goal.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I was really pleased. I think the manner of the performance is what we take from it. I thought on the day we had the clearer-cut chances in general play and obviously could've won it right at the death with a great opportunity for Gabby [Gabbiadini].

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

"He just couldn't get over it, and I think it would have been no less than we deserved. We came here against a team who were absolutely flying and they didn't get any kind of momentum in the 90 minutes.

"We were always a threat and I think our efforts deserved more than the point. It was important to make a statement after the disappointment last time out against Chelsea."

Southampton were poor during the loss to Chelsea before the international break but this display was a vast improvement, something Hughes acknowledged.

He added: "Three of the back four have been with us for the past 12 days, so the international break has really helped us.

"If results go against you then people start to doubt what you say, but I've been really pleased with what we've produced in the majority of the games.

"Today, everybody at the game saw that we're a very accomplished side. We more than matched Bournemouth, we just needed a little bit more luck to get the ball over the line."

