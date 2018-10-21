Maurizio Sarri Admits Disappointment in Chelsea Side for Neglecting Tactics in Draw Against Man Utd

October 21, 2018

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted to being disappointed with his players for drifting away from his tactics and playing "long ball" during the latter stages of the 2-2 draw with Manchester United. 

The Blues initially hit the front after Antonio Rudiger capitalised on their dominance in the first half before an Anthony Martial brace in the second appeared to have handed Sarri his first Premier League defeat, before Ross Barkley struck at the death to rescue a point. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

While the Italian was accepting of the result, he was left to rue Chelsea's tactical lapse which played into United's hands in the second half.

“At this period of the season, one point more or one point less is the same, I want to play every match for three points,” Sarri told reporters after the game, via the Express

“I am very happy with the performance of the team for 60 minutes, for 60 minutes we played our football.

“After the goal to make it 1-1 we didn't play our football, only the long ball. With this kind of football, United are better than us.

“I am really disappointed with the last 30 minutes. The goal in the last minute is OK for the confidence of the players. Now I've seen the match on the bench, now I want to study the second part of the match.

“I have spoken about my team, of course, we played our football very well for 60 minutes,” he added.

“At 1-1 we stopped with our football and played other football. I don't want the long ball and to go to the second ball. I want to play with short passes."

With six wins and three draws on the board, Chelsea's next challenge to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season comes against Burnley next Sunday. 

