Maurizio Sarri Insists Eden Hazard Can Win the Ballon d'Or at Chelsea

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Eden Hazard can achieve all his goals at Chelsea, including winning the Ballon d'Or.

The Belgian superstar recently admitted that he would consider a move to Real Madrid in order to win the Ballon d'Or. The last ten winners of the award have all been based in Spain, and many fans speculate that players from La Liga are given an unfair advantage in the race for the award, although there is no proof to suggest this.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Sarri was asked about Hazard's comments, but was quick to insist that Hazard can win countless awards with Chelsea, including the prestigious Ballon d'Or. He is quoted by talkSPORT as saying: “He’s a fantastic player. It will be very important for us if he remains with us.

“I think also he can win everything here, also the Ballon d’Or without playing in Spain. If Chelsea win the Champions League and Belgium win the World Cup then he can, without playing in Spain.”

Hazard's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent years. The 27-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the world's best players, has just two years remaining on his current contract with Chelsea. 

He has made no secret of his childhood dream to play for Real Madrid, but also stated to Sky Sports that he would not force an exit from Chelsea out of respect for the club.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Chelsea have been unwilling to part with their key player, and instead remain confident that they will be able to convince the Belgian to renew his deal and remain in London.

The Blues will certainly need a definitive answer from Hazard soon, as they will be incredibly reluctant to see him enter the final year of his deal and risk losing him on a free transfer. As a result, they may look to sell the Belgian next summer, as they would surely receive a huge transfer fee which could be reinvested in the playing squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)