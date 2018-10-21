Maurizio Sarri Insists Eden Hazard Can Win the Ballon d'Or at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Eden Hazard can achieve all his goals at Chelsea, including winning the Ballon d'Or.

The Belgian superstar recently admitted that he would consider a move to Real Madrid in order to win the Ballon d'Or. The last ten winners of the award have all been based in Spain, and many fans speculate that players from La Liga are given an unfair advantage in the race for the award, although there is no proof to suggest this.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Sarri was asked about Hazard's comments, but was quick to insist that Hazard can win countless awards with Chelsea, including the prestigious Ballon d'Or. He is quoted by talkSPORT as saying: “He’s a fantastic player. It will be very important for us if he remains with us.

“I think also he can win everything here, also the Ballon d’Or without playing in Spain. If Chelsea win the Champions League and Belgium win the World Cup then he can, without playing in Spain.”

Hazard's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent years. The 27-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the world's best players, has just two years remaining on his current contract with Chelsea.

He has made no secret of his childhood dream to play for Real Madrid, but also stated to Sky Sports that he would not force an exit from Chelsea out of respect for the club.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Chelsea have been unwilling to part with their key player, and instead remain confident that they will be able to convince the Belgian to renew his deal and remain in London.

The Blues will certainly need a definitive answer from Hazard soon, as they will be incredibly reluctant to see him enter the final year of his deal and risk losing him on a free transfer. As a result, they may look to sell the Belgian next summer, as they would surely receive a huge transfer fee which could be reinvested in the playing squad.