Michael Carrick Reveals Emotional Speech in Which Sir Alex Ferguson Told Man Utd Team of Retirement

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has revealed that his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson gave his side an emotionally charged speech to announce that he would be leaving the club, following the news being prematurely leaked to the press.

Joining United in 2006 from Spurs, Carrick flourished under Ferguson's management. The technically gifted midfielder became an integral part of the Red Devils' midfield, and won Premier League titles and a Champions League under the popular coach. Carrick is now on the coaching staff at United, having become at beloved figure at Old Trafford.

Writing in his new autobiography, via the Daily Mail, the ex-England international detailed Ferguson's speech to his players, and claimed: "I took in every detail. The boss began speaking and became quite emotional, 'Look, boys, I didn't want to do it this way. I wanted you to be the first to know. I'm really disappointed how it's come out.I really did want to be telling you first, but I've been forced to tell you now because it's come out last night. Someone's leaked it'.

"He was fuming about that. There couldn't have been many people who knew. He mentioned Lady Cathy’s (Ferguson's wife) sister passing away.

Continuing, Carrick recounted his manager saying: 'I feel that I owe it to my wife to be with her and look after her. It’s been unbelievable and thanks for everything, I’ve loved every minute. I don’t really want to go, but I’ve got to take this decision."'

Ferguson himself finished his career with a mighty haul of trophies, having etched his name in Premier League history as his side's dominated the early years of the competition. The Scotsman led his team to an astonishing 13 league titles, earning his reputation as one of the game's all-time most successful managers.

