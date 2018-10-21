Neil Warnock Left Elated as Cardiff Secure Their First Premier League Win of the Season

Neil Warnock has insisted that Cardiff's 4-2 win over Fulham at the Cardiff City Stadium will give everybody at the club a lift, after finally getting their first win of the season.



Heading into the game, Cardiff were yet to win a game this campaign and had only scored four goals all season. They were going up against fellow strugglers Fulham, however it was the visitors who took the lead through a stunning strike from Andre Schurrle.



The goal came against the run of play, however within 10 minutes Cardiff found themselves in front thanks to a fine strike from Josh Murphy and a composed finish from Bobby Reid. Unfortunately for the home fans they weren't able to hang on until half time as Ryan Sessegnon netted his first ever Premier League goal, sending the two sides into the break level.



After a scrappy start to the second half, it was the home side who got themselves back in front through Callum Paterson, before substitute Kadeem Harris made sure of the three points and secured an emphatic 4-2 win over Fulham .

James Chance/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Neil Warnock admitted that whilst his side did make mistakes it was a great performance from his team. He said: "We have played well the last few games really, without any reward. We made silly mistakes, even today we made silly mistakes.

"But all credit to the boys, they have played some good stuff today, good goals, could have had more and just great to get that three points. It is such a thing on your back, especially with all the pundits, so we needed a win. Everybody knew that and I thought the character shone through in the second half, which I was delighted with."

What a feeling that was 🙊 Thanks to all the fans u made it special!! 👌🏾❤️ https://t.co/e5DsnACz4Y — Bobby Decordova-Reid (@bobbyreid93) October 20, 2018

The win means Cardiff have picked up their first three points of the season, which has now lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League table.





Warnock went onto admit that the win will lift everyone at the club and praised the fans for their support on the day, adding: "It gives everybody a lift. We have Liverpool next week, but I think our home games will decide what we do this season and we should have had six or seven points this season here.

"So we are disappointed, but you heard the crowd today, they were magnificent and they have been all season and I am pleased for them and the Chairman, who is here today. So it has been a great day all round and good to have some goals to celebrate and the fans will go home happy tonight."





Cardiff will gain some much needed confidence from the game as they now travel to face a high-flying Liverpool side on Saturday, as they look to defy the odds and make it back-to-back wins.