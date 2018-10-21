Rafa Benitez Rejects Talk of Crisis Following Newcastle's 1-0 Defeat to Brighton

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has rejected the idea that his side are in a state of crisis after his side failed to score once again, falling to the bottom of the Premier League after their 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Magpies enjoyed a huge amount of possession and created numerous chances to score, yet consistently lacked quality in the final third as Brighton coasted to a comfortable victory. They are yet to win this season, scoring just six goals.

Speaking after the game, Benitez admitted that he was encouraged by his team's performance, but confessed that they must improve in future. 

"I think everyone can see that the team was trying everything. Sometimes when we talk about games we can’t win because the other team is too strong - it was the opposite today," he said, quoted by  The Newcastle Chronicle.

"We were in control and had chances. They had a corner which was not a corner and scored from that."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He refused to blame a lack of investment during the summer transfer window, explaining: "I think it’s time to talk about the game. I talked about where we were before the start of the season. They managed the game well, they wasted time and did what they had to do. We didn’t create enough chances."

Benitez then struggled to describe the loss, before rejecting the idea that Newcastle are in crisis. The Spaniard added: "It’s a long race and a long distance so we must keep going. If we create that many chances we will score goals.

"Everybody can see the team tried everything. We had 27 attempts. They had a corner that wasn’t a corner and scored there. We have to be more clinical."

Newcastle must now move on from the defeat and prepare themselves for a tricky away trip to Southampton in the next round of the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)