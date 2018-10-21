Real Betis & Napoli Eyeing Up January Loan Move for Manchester City Outcast Oleksandr Zinchenko

Spainish outfit Real Betis are said to be interested in making a loan move for Manchester City youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko has frequently been on the fringes of the first team setup at City, with the Ukrainian making 14 appearances for the Citizens last season, primary as a makeshift left-back. He was a subject of interest for a lot of teams in the summer transfer window, but no move materialised.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Real Betis were one of the clubs that was linked with a move for the 21-year-old and, according to Spanish news outlet AS, the Seville-based club have now reignited their interest.

Betis are currently thin on the ground when it comes to options at left-back following the sale of Riza Durmisi to Lazio in the summer, and would look to solve that issue by bringing in Zincheko on a loan deal from City in January.





However, Betis are not the only club who are looking to snap up Zinchenko. Italian giants Napoli are also said to be eyeing up a future move and Zinchenko's agent, Alan Prudnikov, has already spoken out about the proposed interest from Gli Azzurri.

Speaking on Radio Marte, as per the Mirror, Prudnikov said: "We are always open to proposals coming from Italy.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Napoli showed interest both over the summer and the year before, but never managed to find an agreement with Manchester City.

"I met with Giuntoli and we laid down the foundations of a deal with Zinchenko. But the two clubs could not agree a fee. We'd be ready to discuss it again, though."