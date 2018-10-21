Sergio Ramos Insists He Cannot 'Influence' Any Decision Regarding the Future of Julen Lopetegui

October 21, 2018

Sergio Ramos has insisted that he cannot 'influence' the Real Madrid board over the future of under-fire manager Julen Lopetegui.

Los Blancos were recently defeated 2-1 by Levante, extending their current winless run to five consecutive games. Unsurprisingly, Lopetegui, who only joined the club in the summer, has come under intense scrutiny and his job is now said to be hanging in the balance.

Despite being a huge figure at the club, Ramos claimed that decisions involving the club's hierarchy have very little to do with any of the playing staff.


“The decision on our coach goes beyond us. The players don’t make those decisions," Ramos stated, as per Football Espana. "For me, as captain, Julen Lopetegui has the support of the dressing room and players.


"Lopetegui is a very motivating and convincing person, and we must believe in him. He’s the first to believe. We need unity.

“If I’m asked for an opinion then I’ll give one, but I don’t think it can influence a decision as important as whether a Coach stays on.”

Real Madrid have been a shadow of their former selves on the pitch recently, but Ramos went on to suggest that the Spanish giants can easily turn things around, so long as they remain a cohesive unit.

“It’s a very bad run that Madrid can’t afford to be on," Ramos added. "Without a goal in our last three [League] games, the team gave everything but didn’t have the rub of the green.

“Individual mistakes have condemned us, but we mustn’t point the finger at anyone. The only way to turn things around is to be united.“

