Steve McManaman Urges David Wagner to Sign 'Double Figures' Marksman to Boost Terriers' Survival Bid

BT Sport pundit Steve McManaman believes Huddersfield need to sign a clinical striker if they are to have any hope of staying up this season.

McManaman was impressed with the way Huddersfield performed against Liverpool over the weekend, despite losing 1-0 to the Reds at the John Smith stadium. McManaman believes Huddersfield are a good side, but thinks the lack of a clinical striker could doom the Terriers to relegation.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, as quoted by Examiner Live, McManaman said: "You can't question the atmosphere in the ground and the endeavour and work rate of the team.But sooner rather than later they have got to find a little bit of quality.

"The chance by Steve Mounie at the end is the one I thought should have been converted, not the header by Laurent Depoitre. They need to find somebody who is going to get double figures in goals - that is my only concern for them."

Thought @htafcdotcom played incredible against us yesterday and altho i would have been disappointed i think it would be a fair result if huddersfield got a draw they played some fantastic football and put in so much effort but its goals that count

Huddersfield are without a victory in 13 premier league outings, having last won in April against Watford. Huddersfield again failed to find the net against Liverpool, equalling a Premier League record of going five straight home games without scoring a goal.

"I like them and I like coming here," said McManaman of the Huddersfield performance."I like seeing them, but once they get in the final third they start to get a little bit negative and start going backwards, because there is not enough quality in the final third to do something.

"We say this every year for teams in the relegation zone - can they get someone to get double figures. Newcastle are below them but I can see goals in Newcastle, Fulham yes and Cardiff have got four. Someone needs to step up for Huddersfield."

Huddersfield face a tough test in their next fixture as they travel to Watford in search of a first Premier League victory this term.