Tottenham Star 'Will Leave' if Contract Demands Aren't Met as La Liga Giants Wait in the Wings

Tottenham Hotspur legend Chris Waddle has warned the club that star midfielder Christian Eriksen will leave the team if they do not offer him more money, with Real Madrid and Barcelona believed to be interested in signing him.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Tottenham in recent years and has emerged as one of the world's finest creative midfielders since moving to London in 2013. He has racked up 57 goals and 71 assists in his 234 appearances for the club, and is regularly linked with a huge transfer away from the club.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with Sportingbet (via the Sunday Express), Waddle claimed that Eriksen will ask to leave the club if they refuse to offer him an increased salary. He said: "Eriksen is reaching superstar status and there’s no surprise to read reports of Real Madrid and Barcelona being interested.

"Eriksen’s agents will have asked Tottenham for more money and he will leave if the club don’t give him it. Real Madrid and Barcelona would jump at offering him those terms so the ball is in Tottenham’s court.

"This is where Daniel Levy decides what type of club he wants Tottenham to be and where he wants them to go.

"It would be a massive statement to give Eriksen a new deal, but would also be a big red flag if they don’t. It would be a fantastic move if he signed a new deal, but money will talk loudest."

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Tottenham are currently in the process of financing a move to a new stadium, which has led fans to believe that their team could seek to avoid spending money elsewhere. They failed to sign any players during the summer transfer window, which further amplified the concerns of the supporters.

However, Eriksen is undoubtedly one of Tottenham's star players and they will certainly have to take notice of his demands if he does ask for in improved wage.