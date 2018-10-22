BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Slams Spurs Star Despite Including Him in His Team of the Week

BBC pundit Garth Crooks included Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris in his Team of the Week after the Frenchman's performance against West Ham on the weekend, but he doesn't rate him that highly and was still quite critical of the stopper in his overall assessment.

Lloris was very good in goal for the Lilywhites on Saturday, making several saves to preserve a clean sheet for his side and help them to a 1-0 win over their London rivals. And, while there was a sliver of praise for him from Crooks, the pundit expressed a poor general view of the World Cup winner.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino branded Lloris as "one of the best keepers in the world" after the win. However, Crooks reckoned he was being very generous.

“I might be a Tottenham fan, but I’m not a fan of Hugo Lloris. For a top-class goalkeeper, he makes too many errors in the games that matter. The World Cup final was a typical example,” he wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“That is a damning indictment of the France World Cup winner, I admit, but readers of my team of the week will know I have been a consistent critic of his for the past two seasons.

“Nevertheless, he makes my team because of an excellent performance against a West Ham side who should have got something from the game.

“Saves by Lloris were the reason why they didn’t, but the claim from Mauricio Pochettino that Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world is extremely generous.”

PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/GettyImages

Lloris has admittedly appeared quite shaky in goal at times for Spurs and he was fortunate his glaring error in the World Cup final wasn't costly.

Spurs, meanwhile, have moved level on points with Chelsea after their win on Saturday and are also just two points adrift of the top two sides.