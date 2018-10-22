'I Don't Think So': Hugo Lloris Teases North London Exit When Quizzed Over Long-Term Spurs Future

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has suggested that he may leave north London before he finishes his career - hopefully with a Premier League title under his belt.

The 32-year-old has been struggling with a thigh injury in recent weeks, but returned to action on Saturday against West Ham - where he pulled off three wonderful saves to help earn Spurs a 1-0 win at the London Stadium.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The fun didn't stop there for Lloris however, as he participated in a quickfire game of 'yes or no' with French media publication Téléfoot. The French goalkeeper, who lifted the World Cup trophy this summer in Russia, answered a variety of questions about the past, present and future - and dropped a major hint about his long-term future, suggesting that a move away from Tottenham could be in the offing.

"I don't think so," was Lloris' reply when asked whether or not Spurs will be his last club - though there is no suggestion that he is angling for a transfer any time soon.

Instead, his answer would most likely imply that Lloris is considering a return to France (potentially with OGC Nice, his first professional club) before he finishes his career, given the fact that he still has four years remaining on his current Tottenham contract.

He then went on to reveal that he did not receive any offers to leave the club over the summer, before adding "I hope so" when asked whether or not Spurs will end their recent run of title near misses and eventually win the Premier League.

Lloris, who has earned 105 international caps for France, will hope that Spurs' impressive start to the season is indeed the catalyst for silverware this season - with seven wins our of their first nine league games leaving them in fourth place, just two points behind leaders Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)