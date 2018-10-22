'It Is Our Job': Luciano Spalletti States Inter Must Build Upon Dramatic Derby Day Win

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti believes Inter deserved victory over city rivals AC Milan after Icardi’s goal in the dying minutes secured a vital 1-0 victory for Spalletti’s side against their city rivals.

In a game of few chances, the Derby della Madonnina was decided by a Mauro Icardi header deep into stoppage time.

After the game, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti claimed his side were deserved victors: “We wanted to score earlier. Perfect would’ve been to score earlier and then control the game going for more goals,” the coach told Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Football Italia.

“It’s obvious Inter deserved it, played from start to finish in their half, pressed high and went for it. Therefore, we deserve compliments. Not because we wanted it more, but because we played better.

“If you say to me ‘The team that wanted it more’ got the win, that’s inaccurate, that’s dishonest and disguising the truth. The team that played better football won the game.

Spalletti was also pleased with the eagerness his players have to improve upon their performances, despite winning five games on the spin: “I came here to win, not to just sit on a bench for a season and try to bring home a salary. I came here to organise the future of Inter and the players must do the same.

“I liked that after the final whistle, Icardi said we must find consistency and keep pushing. Inter chose us to bring this side back to the level that its fans deserve. It is our job, we must do it with a sense of belonging and prove they were right to choose us.”

The Inter boss, however, conceded that Inter could be without key man Radja Nainggolan who limped off after half an hour after suffering from multiple rough challenges.

“Nainggolan has been chopped down. We have to take him to the hospital and see. He won’t be with us for a while.”