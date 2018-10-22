Man Utd vs Juventus Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Classic Encounter, Team News & More

Manchester United resume their Champions League campaign following a dramatic 2-2 draw at Chelsea when they host Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have four points from their two European games but play arguably the best team in the competition in La Vecchia Signora, who dropped points for the first time in Serie A at the weekend when they drew 1-1 with Genoa.

Ahead of Tuesday’s clash, here’s what you need to know.

When? Tuesday 22 October @ 20:00 (BST) Where? Old Trafford How Can I Watch? BT Sport

Recent Form



United were brilliant in the second half at Stamford Bridge after going 1-0 down and were unfortunate not to claim all three points when Ross Barkley equalised late on after Anthony Martial’s brace.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Their Champions League form has been decent, beating Young Boys away before drawing to Valencia at home, but Jose Mourinho will be encouraged by their display at Chelsea and will harbour hope they can play with the same kind of attacking freedom they showed in Fulham.

Juventus, meanwhile, drew at home with Genoa on Saturday, ruining a previously perfect record in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo is in great goalscoring form but the Italian giants showed in the 1-1 draw that even they can be susceptible to a lack of concentration in defence.

Classic Encounter

Back in 1999, when the Red Devils were feared throughout the world, United came back from two goals down in Turin to secure a memorable 4-3 aggregate win to take them to the UEFA Champions League final.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Filippo Inzaghi scored twice to put Sir Alex Ferguson’s side 2-0 down inside 11 minutes but headers from Roy Keane and Dwight Yorke put United ahead on away goals and firmly in the driving seat.

As Juve pushed forward in search of an equaliser, United managed to counter through Yorke, who was hauled down by Angelo Peruzzi only for an advantage to be played by the referee and Andy Cole tapped into an empty net to seal a famous victory.

Key Battle

There are still plenty of doubts over Romelu Lukaku’s ability to hold up the ball, and on Tuesday it’s a skill he’ll need to execute brilliantly if United are to escape inevitable periods of Juventus pressure.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

However, the Belgian played well against Chelsea and will fancy his chances of getting the better of Juve’s experienced defenders, with the striker set to come face to face with Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Chiellini is easily one of the best centre backs in the world and will not allow himself to be dragged out wide by Lukaku, where the former Everton forward can often do great work.

Team News

United will be without Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard, while Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay are both doubts. Fred could come into central midfield with Anthony Martial expected to keep his place after his Chelsea brace.

Emre Can may need surgery on a thyroid problem and is unlikely to play any part in the fixture but Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line against his former club. The visitors will also be without Douglas Costa, who has an ankle injury.

Predicted Lineups





Manchester United XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial.

Juventus XI: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi, Bentancur; Dybala, Ronaldo, Mandzukic.

Prediction

United were brilliant during the second half at Chelsea and should have won the game. However, Tuesday is a massive test against arguably the best team in Europe.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Juventus will be eager to bounce back from their poor result at the weekend and should come away from Old Trafford with a win.





Prediction: Manchester United 0-2 Juventus