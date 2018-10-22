Rafael Benitez Reveals What He's 'Upset' By Following Newcastle's Disastrous Brighton Defeat

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Following their disastrous 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, Rafael Benitez has admitted that he is upset by the Magpies horrendous start to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign. 

Newcastle United currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table, having taken a measly two points from their first nine games. The 1-0 defeat at St. James' Park last weekend was the club's seventh so far this campaign, and speaking after the game, Benitez admitted that this recent run of form has been hugely disappointing. 

Speaking during his post match press conference (via the Chronicle Live), the Newcastle United manager stated: "I'm just upset. We're analysing everything, and we knew they could do this and that - everything. We knew it was in our hands, and we didn't take chances.

"We just have to continue to play like this and convert the chances - and improve a little bit more." 

Not being able to convert guilt edge chances has undoubtedly been the Magpies' achilles heel in the league this season. Benitez's men have scored an abysmal six goals in their opening nine games - three of which came in losing efforts against Manchester United and Manchester City.

The catalyst for this frankly horrific record in front of goal was arguably mismanagement during the summer transfer window. Newcastle's sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham - a forward who has scored five goals already this season - and the loaning out of Dwight Gayle to West Bromwich Albion have both been cited as disastrous bits of business as the club continue to struggle in front of goal. 

Newcastle will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend's defeat when they face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)