Rafael Benitez Reveals What He's 'Upset' By Following Newcastle's Disastrous Brighton Defeat

Following their disastrous 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, Rafael Benitez has admitted that he is upset by the Magpies horrendous start to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Newcastle United currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table, having taken a measly two points from their first nine games. The 1-0 defeat at St. James' Park last weekend was the club's seventh so far this campaign, and speaking after the game, Benitez admitted that this recent run of form has been hugely disappointing.

FULL-TIME: Newcastle United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1



Jose Izquierdo's first half strike gives the visitors victory at St. James' Park.

Speaking during his post match press conference (via the Chronicle Live), the Newcastle United manager stated: "I'm just upset. We're analysing everything, and we knew they could do this and that - everything. We knew it was in our hands, and we didn't take chances.

"We just have to continue to play like this and convert the chances - and improve a little bit more."

Not being able to convert guilt edge chances has undoubtedly been the Magpies' achilles heel in the league this season. Benitez's men have scored an abysmal six goals in their opening nine games - three of which came in losing efforts against Manchester United and Manchester City.

The catalyst for this frankly horrific record in front of goal was arguably mismanagement during the summer transfer window. Newcastle's sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham - a forward who has scored five goals already this season - and the loaning out of Dwight Gayle to West Bromwich Albion have both been cited as disastrous bits of business as the club continue to struggle in front of goal.

Here's what Rafa Benítez had to say following today's game.



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/28xv7ttRha #NUFC pic.twitter.com/psgZJBCOHv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2018

Newcastle will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend's defeat when they face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.