Report Claims Spurs Were Scared Off Anthony Martial After Hearing Ed Woodward's Opinion

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly gave up on their pursuit of Manchester United's Anthony Martial due to interference from Ed Woodward.

The French forward was a target for the London side during the summer, with Jose Mourinho also believed to want him gone. Chelsea were also among the clubs interested, but the former Monaco man ended up staying at Old Trafford and has become an important player for the Portuguese manager.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Martial found the target twice against the Blues this past Saturday to help United to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. That performance followed an important contribution in the remarkable comeback against Newcastle.

According to Manchester Evening NewsSpurs' chairman made a call to last season's FA Cup finalists to enquire into the player's availability, but he was met with firm resistance from Woodward, who insisted that the player has the potential to become one of the best players in the world.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Frenchman's showing on the weekend prompted high praise from Mourinho, who claimed the player is doing "different things" as of late.

“Anthony Martial is improving, he is doing different things than before,” the United manager said. “He is a more complete player than before but he needs to improve.

“He has a huge talent and he wants it, which is a good thing. The team as a team was really good.

“A fantastic match, a very undeserved result for us but that is football.

“We were the best team, even in the first half when we were losing. We were in control, tactically. The result is really unfair for us.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)