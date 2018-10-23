Arsenal's Hector Bellerin Targeting Further Improvement as Gunners Stretch Unbeaten Run

Arsenal fullback Hector Bellerin believes that the Gunners are still improving under new boss Unai Emery, despite having won ten games in a row across all competitions.

Arsenal came from a goal down, following Bellerin's unfortunate own goal, to beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Premier League on Monday night. The result means that Emery's side have now won seven league games on the spin, putting them fourth in the table and level on points with rivals Chelsea.

However, Bellerin is still not totally satisfied and believes that his side can get even better as the season progresses.

"For us it’s always important to improve and keep things realistic," he said via the Daily Star.

"It’s a new season with a new manager and of course we’re almost in November already, so things are getting a bit easier in terms of tactically and we know the way that the coach wants to play.

“As you can see on the pitch we’re way more organised and the football flows a bit more, but as I’ve said, it’s only the start and there’s a lot of work we still need to do. Hopefully the results are going to keep coming."

The Spanish fullback was also impressed by teammate Mesut Özil, who captained Arsenal and scored in the 3-1 victory against Leicester.

Bellerin added: "Mesut is a player that always keeps giving his best and is always surprising everyone and he’s a player that we’re very grateful and very lucky to have.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“When the team play well with good football and he can find space he’s always a killer with his passes and finishes, so for us to have a player like him in the team is very important.”

Unai Emery's side next face a trip to Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday night, as they look to continue their 100% record in the competition.