Barcelona Star Opens Door to Possible Neymar Return as Rumours of Unhappiness Grow

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has opened the door for Neymar to return to Barcelona at some point in the near future, with recent reports suggesting that the Brazilian is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil international Neymar only left the Catalan club last summer when the Parisians activated his €222m buyout clause, but the emergence of Kylian Mbappe and some struggles in the Champions League have left him somewhat disillusioned in the French capital.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo this week, Ter Stegen was asked what his thoughts were on his former teammate, with some reports linking the Brazilian with a move back to the Nou Camp as soon as this coming summer, and admitted that having 'the best' could not be a bad thing.

"The good thing is that you are the ones who inform," he said. "I do not know what will happen to Neymar, I can only say that I have a good relationship with him. In the end, having the best in your team is always good, but I'm not going to get into things like these."

Pushed on whether he would welcome Neymar back to Barcelona, he said: "The answer is easy because all the teams want to be the best, and having the best players in our team helps us win titles. Each of the players we have right now play to get closer to that goal."

Neymar has racked up 39 goals and 21 assists in just 41 games for the French side but was denied the chance to perform at the business end of last season, suffering a foot injury which required surgery and appeared to limit him somewhat at the summer's World Cup.