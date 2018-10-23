Chelsea Send Scouts to Watch Milan Defender in Weekend Derby as Defensive Regeneration Starts

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Chelsea sent scouts to watch AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli in the Milan derby at San Siro this weekend, as the club look to provide Maurizio Sarri with new faces at the back. 

Gary Cahill looks likely to leave the club at the end of his current contract, while David Luiz will be 32 at the end of the season and Andreas Christensen has been slightly underwhelming since his return from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017. 

CalcioMercato report that the Blues sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in Sunday night's dramatic Milan derby, settled by a late strike from Inter's Mauro Icardi as Romagnoli found himself on the wrong side of the match. 

Chelsea approached Milan over a possible move for Romagnoli two years ago, with the Serie A club putting out a statement thanking the Blues for their 'very lucrative' offer – reported at the time to be around £30m with add-ons – but turning them down.


“Milan have received a very lucrative offer from Chelsea for Alessio Romagnoli,” the statement read. “The player, however, is untransferable and therefore this offer will not be accepted. We thank Chelsea, a club Milan always have had the best of relationships with.”


Since that time, Romagnoli has become the captain of a Milan side which has underperformed somewhat given the resources poured into the first team, currently sitting 12th in Serie A with a game in hand over most of their rivals – although they top their Europa League group after two games. 

Chelsea, meanwhile, have started the season in fine form after the summer arrival of Sarri at the helm, and sit third in the table just two points behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)