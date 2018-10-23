Fernandinho Reveals How His Dwindling International Career is Helping Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is reaping the rewards of not playing international football this season after being overlooked by Brazil since the World Cup, with the 33-year-old solely fully focused on his club career and feeling fitter than he ever has been.

Fernandinho, who has made 49 appearances for Brazil since his senior debut 2011, is reluctant to say that his international career is over. But at the same time, being able to rest while others fly around the world to represent their countries has its positives.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"When you are out of international duty you can forget a little bit about football, spend more time with your family and clean your mind and your body. I think it helps a lot," he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News after facing the press this week.

On the subject of needing to rest as games come thick and fast for City, who are playing Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine just three days after beating Burnley in the Premier League, he commented, "I had a rest last week. I've been in Dubai for a week. I have enough time to rest."

A two-time Premier League champion since joining City in 2013, Fernandinho enjoyed a similar rest during the September international break and it is working wonders.

"I feel like I'm 25 now," he is further quoted as saying by Goal.

What's more, like any born winner, he isn't satisfied with staying on one level and is still hoping to keep getting better, even at his relatively advanced age.

PEP: Today @fernandinho was clever, his body shape, every time he received the ball he was ready for it. He was incredible. Today he was one of the best performances this season. He is a key player for us. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 20, 2018

"I am happy because it's good to be important especially in a team like this with a lot of good and important players and we just need to go for it, to improve and get better all the time," Fernandinho explained.

"I hope I can improve a little bit more. It was good but I want to improve more, improve some details and get better to help the team."