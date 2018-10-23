Fulham Set to Offer Contract Extension to Young English Talent Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham are planning to offer English youngster Ryan Sessegnon a new contract to secure his future at the club.

The Cottagers have endured a tough start to the Premier League season and are currently languishing down in 18th position following their 4-2 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Not good enough yesterday and we know that we must improve but through tough times we must stick together more than ever ⚽ Big thank you to the fans for the support as always 👏🏿 #FFC pic.twitter.com/92LieL5Qd5 — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) October 21, 2018

However, some welcomed good news has emerged for fans of the west London club as Ryan Sessegnon is set to be offered a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

The England U-21 star, who is tipped to get his first senior England cap before season's end, has 18 months left on his current contract and Fulham are keen to secure his future with the club amid interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur.

The English gem was a driving force in Fulham's promotion from the Championship last season, scoring 15 goals.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

However, Sessegnon has struggled to acclimatise to the Premier League thus far and has only netted once in his nine league appearances.

Such was his disappointing form, the youngster was relegated to the bench for two games earlier in the season against Burnley and Brighton.

A contributing factor to the Englishman's form is Fulham's below-par performances as a team. The Cottagers have just one victory in nine league games, and have shipped the most goals in the league by some margin with 25 goals conceded. Cardiff City have the second most leaky defence with 19 goals conceded.

These lacklustre performances may have some fans worried but it is believed that Fulham's manager, Slaviša Jokanović, retains the full support of his players who share the belief that he is the right man to lead them out of this rut.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite his shaky form so far, Sessegnon is still only 18-years-old and seems certain to have a bright future in the Premier League. Fulham will be desperately hoping to tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible so that his future remains in west London.