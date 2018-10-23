Graeme Souness Claims Liverpool Need Two Players From Manchester City to Win the Premier League

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has claimed that his former side need a midfielder like Kevin De Bruyne or David Silva to help them compete with rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Both sides are currently locked at 23 points at the summit of the league table, although City are in front with a far superior goal difference. However, after the Reds finished 25 points behind last season's champions City in the previous campaign, Souness has insisted Jurgen Klopp's side are still short of being able to match their counterparts. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Pointing to Liverpool's industrious and hard-working midfield, the Scotsman revealed that the side lacked a midfielder with creativity and guile. Souness claimed Manchester City playmakers Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were the style of players needed to propel Liverpool to their first league title in over two decades. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News) about his concern over the composition of Liverpool's midfield, he said: "I think that's how Jurgen sees it as well. He signed two midfield players this summer, and went for Nabil Fekir from Lyon as the third.

"That tells you he thinks he needs to strengthen. I think that's what it is. They have three real workaholics in there, but I don't think they've got anyone in there who is really cute and clever, like a David Silva or a Kevin De Bruyne. But these are hard players to find."

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are in Champions League action mid-week after both sides claimed all three points in the Premier League at the weekend. Liverpool take on Red Star Belgrade at Anfield on Wednesday whilst Pep Guardiola's City side travel to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk tonight.

