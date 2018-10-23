Juventus Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Expecting 'Tough' Game as He Relishes Manchester United Return

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo says that it will "special" to be back in Manchester as he returns to Old Trafford to face his former team Manchester United.

Ronaldo made over 290 appearances for United in six seasons at the club between 2003 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League.

He returned to Old Trafford with Real Madrid in 2013 and scored against his former charges on that occasion, and he is relishing the opportunity to face the Red Devils again on Tuesday, this time with Juventus.

Thanks for the warm welcome. Always feel at home here. pic.twitter.com/Tr5gny5Z5A — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 22, 2018

"It is special for me to return to Manchester," the Portuguese international said at a pre-match press conference, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"Here I have many memories of victories and affection and in particular with Alex Ferguson, to whom I send a big hug. He is a person who helped me so much."

While Juventus are four points clear at the top of Serie A, United have struggled so far this season and sit 10th in the Premier League, having lost three of their nine matches so far.

But Ronaldo believes that it will be a difficult game for La Vecchia Signora.

"It's going to be a tough match. Manchester United are strong, but if we play the way that the coach wants we have a good chance to win the game," he said.

"However, we can't underestimate our opponents."

Ronaldo is yet to score in the Champions League for Juventus, having been sent off against Valencia on matchday one. He was suspended for their second game against Young Boys.

Ronaldo is not the only player facing his former club on Tuesday, with Paul Pogba coming up against the Juventus side he left to join United in 2016.