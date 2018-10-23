Keita, Henderson Out for Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade in Champions League

Liverpool have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Liverpool have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their Champions League tie against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday with the news that midfielders Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson will not be available.

Henderson was replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum at halftime in the win over Huddersfield on Saturday due to a hamstring problem. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he will also miss the Premier League match against Cardiff on Saturday.

"It’s not too good, to be honest," Klopp told Liverpool's official website, regarding Henderson. "It’s nothing we have to worry too much about, but it’s a hamstring issue so we will have to see. 

"He will not be available for tomorrow for sure, and probably not Cardiff, but hopefully then he can be back. We will see."

Keita missed the trip to the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday because of a hamstring injury suffered while he was away on international duty with Guinea. He has returned to training at Melwood but Wednesday's match against the Serbian champions will come too soon for him.

"Naby is already outside running, but the game tomorrow will be too early for sure," Klopp added.

These injuries could give Fabinho the chance to make his first Champions League start for Liverpool. The Brazilian featured as a substitute against both Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli before making his Premier League debut off the bench against Huddersfield.

This match, and the trip to Serbia in two week's time, are crucial matches for Liverpool after taking one win and one defeat from their first two group stage games.

