Man Utd & Man City on Alert as Contract Talks Stall Between Inter & Defender Milan Skriniar

Inter center-back Milan Skriniar is yet to sign a new deal with the Nerazzurri, with the latest development drawing the attention of several European clubs including both Manchester sides.

Although there's no real rush to put pen to paper on a new deal as the player is still contracted to the club until 2020, there have been talks over a potential extension.

Calcio Mercato reports that the parties came to a rough agreement three months ago, with the player pleased with the proposal, but talks haven't advanced since then.

Skriniar currently earns €1.7m a season at Inter, but it has been claimed that he's looking for a pay rise that will reach around €3m a season.

The San Siro side, meanwhile, remain confident they can get the 23-year-old Slovakian defender to sign a new deal. But the English clubs are now thought to be on alert, despite the number of years left on the player's contract.

If this is so, United will likely be the more interested party given the way things have been going this season. Jose Mourinho was desperate to bring in a new defender during the summer and had made targets of Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng.

The manager was not backed in his search for a new defender. However, they could allow him a bit more control after seeing the team get off to an awful start, with defensive problems a real sore point.

City, though, have an even stronger squad than the one that won the league title last season but are always looking to strengthen and it's no surprise they're interested in the Inter defender.