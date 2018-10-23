Manchester United hosts Juventus on Oct. 23 in each squad's third match of the Champions League group stage.

In its first match on Sept. 19, Manchester United picked up a 3-0 victory over Young Boys. In the team's second match, Man United drew with Valencia. The draw put the Red Devils behind Juventus in Group H.

Juventus has wins over Valencia and Young Boys in its two Champions League matches. The matchup will be the third time Cristiano Ronaldo will face his former club, doing so twice for Real Madrid. Off the pitch, Ronaldo defended himself against a rape accusation in a press conference Monday in his first public comments not made via social media.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also with B/R Live, Sling TV, Univision Deportes en Vivo, Univision Now and Watch TNT.

