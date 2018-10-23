Real Madrid will look to end its five-game winless streak when it faces Viktoria Plzen in Group G of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Real Madrid currently sits second in the group through two Champions League matches. Luka Modric & Co. got off to a hot start, beating Roma 3-0 on Sept. 19. But Real Madrid couldn't find the net against CSKA Moscow on Oct. 2, losing 1-0 on a goal from Nikola Vlasic in the second minute, and it endured its worst goal drought in over three decades before finally scoring in a home league loss to Levante that has manager Julen Lopetegui firmly on the hot seat.

Viktoria Plzen enters Tuesday's match looking for its first win in the Champions League this year. The Czech team tied CSKA Moscow on Sept. 19, but then suffered a blowout loss to Roma on Oct. 2, falling 5-0.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live, Univision Deportes En Vivo and Univision NOW.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.