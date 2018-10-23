Unai Emery Hails Arsenal's 'Heart' as Gunners Come From Behind to Secure Tenth Straight Win

Unai Emery has hailed the 'heart' of his Arsenal team after they came back from a goal down to defeat Leicester at the Emirates on Monday night.

Hector Bellerin turned a Ben Chilwell cross past Bernd Leno to get the Gunners off to the worst possible start, but bounced back to produce two assists in a rousing comeback, led by Mesut Ozil.

I think we played some sexy football tonight 😎💪🏼 Proud captain of this team and this club! © #YaGunnersYa ❤ #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/iPFGxViAes — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 22, 2018

The German played a key role in all three of Arsenal's goals – scoring one and directly setting up another – as the north London side secured their tenth consecutive win in all competitions. Quoted by Sky Sports after the match, Emery praised his team's spirit in fighting back to secure the three points.

"We won today when we started playing with heart," he said. "The first 30 minutes we didn't control the match with the possession and we suffered, but we are happy because this is our progression, our way and we need to re-organise and play with heart.

"Our demands are very high because we need to control matches more than now, but today for example the first 30 minutes we didn't play good but then for 60 minutes the team played with quality, organisation, and heart and the atmosphere with the supporters is very important. This feeling is good and tonight was our best things."

When asked about Ozil, Emery added: "We need 10 players with Mesut, sometimes with Aaron [Ramsey], also we can play with both sometimes, and the last away match at Fulham we played with two strikers and it was a very good performance too. It was a good match from Mesut but I believe in every player and every different system and position."