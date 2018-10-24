Arsenal Monitoring Exciting Ajax Star as Search for Long-Term Left Back Option Continues

Arsenal are closely monitoring Ajax left back Nicolas Tagliafico as Unai Emery looks for a defender who can fill the role for the foreseeable future.

The club currently have 32-year-old Nacho Monreal as their primary left back, with Sead Kolasinac acting as his understudy. However, with both players suffering injuries, Emery has been forced to field Stephan Lichtsteiner out of position on the left side of his team's defence.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Emery is unimpressed with Kolasinac and is targeting 26-year-old Tagliafico as the man to replace the ageing Monreal. The Argentinian defender only joined Ajax in the summer, but has impressed considerably in his short time in Amsterdam.

He has made 15 appearances for Ajax already this season, and has even managed to net two goals on his Champions League debut against AEK Athens. He is known for his attacking ability, but also offers Ajax some impressive solidity in defence.

Tagliafico is under contract with Ajax until 2022, meaning they will be in no rush to sell their new signing. However, Ajax are known to be a club who are prepared to sell their players when a satisfactory offer is received, meaning they would be happy to allow Tagliafico to leave as long as they can make a sizeable profit on the £3.5m which they paid for him last summer.

His recent form has also earned him ten appearances for Argentina. Initially called up as a result of his good form for Argentinian side Independiente, Tagliafico has emerged as Argentina's first-choice left back, making four appearances for his country at the World Cup during the summer.

Weeks waiting for this rumour. Tagliafico will be a great addition for our team, I rate him highly — Daniel Dávila (@Jdanieldavilah) October 23, 2018

He would offer another exciting option for Arsenal, who have been on a phenomenal run of form under Emery. They have won ten consecutive matches, even with their struggles at left back. The position is widely viewed as one of Arsenal's weakest, but Tagliafico could be the man to solve all their problems.