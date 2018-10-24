Atletico Madrid Stopper 'Rejected' Liverpool Summer Move Before Alisson Capture

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak rejected the advances of Liverpool during the summer transfer window, during the club's pursuit of a world class replacement for Loris Karius.

Following a disappointing start to their La Liga campaign with draws against Eibar and Villarreal as well as a loss to Celta Vigo, Atletico find themselves in fifth place, albeit only two points behind league leaders Barcelona. One man who has impressed so far this campaign, though, is goalkeeper Jan Oblak - the shot stopper managing to keep five clean sheets already this term.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

AS (via SportWitness) report that an approach was made by Liverpool to secure the services of Atleti's keeper over the summer window.





The paper states that a source close to the Slovenian has explained that Liverpool made an approach to sign the 25-year-old in the summer window, but the player rejected the move to Anfield with a supposed move to PSG beckoning at the end of the season.

The report also states that the Parisian side would have signed Oblak over the summer, but found their efforts prohibited by FFP restrictions after significant spending over recent windows that has seen both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe arrive in the French capital.

Diego Simeone's side are yet to offer Oblak a new deal, while prioritising other contract renewals for stars Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez, which has reportedly unsettled the keeper who is contracted until 2021 with the Madrid-based side.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Liverpool's need for a goalkeeper was well documented over the summer following Loris Karius' horror show in last season's Champions League final. Their pursuit for reliability between the sticks saw them sign Brazilian Alisson Becker for a then record fee for a goalkeeper.