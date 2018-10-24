Carl Jenkinson Returns to Matchday Squad in Time for Europa League Meeting With Sporting CP

Forgotten Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has been included in the club's matchday squad which will travel to Portugal on Thursday due to an injury crisis at full back this season.

Both Stephan Lichtsteiner and Granit Xhaka were forced to fill in at left back during Monday's 3-1 win over Leicester City due to Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolašinac's ongoing injury problems

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

This lack of available full backs has forced manager Unai Emery to reshuffle his squad around, and journalist Charles Watts confirmed that former Charlton defender Jenkinson has made the final cut of players that will travel to the Estádio José Alvalade.

Both Monreal and Kolašinac will be assessed ahead of the match to determine their fitness, while long-term absentee Laurent Koscielny is slowly being integrated back into full training.

Carl Jenkinson is in the squad. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 24, 2018

Centre back Konstantinos Mavropanos, who made an instant impact with fans following his arrival in January, will return to training in November after his long injury layoff due to a groin problem.

Arsenal will have their work cut out for them when they take on Sporting CP on Thursday, especially due to the shortage of players in defence.

Although the Leões lost a number of first team stars during the summer, including former Arsenal target Gerlson Martins, Sporting still have a number of stars who will cause problems for the Gunners' shaky defence.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

A number of familiar faces will also be on display for Arsenal fans in Lisbon. Former Manchester United winger Nani, former Liverpool defender Sebastián Coates and Arsenal's ex-goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano all play their club football for Sporting CP.