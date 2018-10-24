Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Off Pitch Invader Before Posing for Selfie at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo gave one overly excited Manchester United supporter an earful before posing for a picture with him, following Juventus' 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Paolo Dybala scored the only goal of the game but it was Ronaldo who was the main attraction during the Champions League group stage match, dominating the headlines both before and after the fixture in just his fourth game against his former side.

After full time, Ronaldo soaked up the atmosphere at Old Trafford before slowly making his way back to the Juventus dressing room. It was at this point that one eager Manchester United fan stormed the pitch to confront the Portuguese forward.

Although fans approaching Ronaldo after a match (or even during it) is nothing new, the Juventus striker took a different approach with this one Manchester United supporter.

After assuring stewards at the ground that "it's okay" for the fan to take a picture with him, the Sun claims Ronaldo gave the supporter a piece of his mind before eventually taking a selfie with him seconds before being dragged away by security.

It was another in a long line of classy gestures from the former Manchester United winger, and it almost certainly won't be the last before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hangs up his boots for good.

The only worrying fact from this is that employees of either Manchester United or UEFA, who are there to ensure fan and player safety at games, can be told what to do by an international superstar, rather than just what's in the job description.