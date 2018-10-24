Leicester City Ace Forced to Defend Himself After Fan Accuses Him of Ignoring Sign

Leicester City starlet James Maddison has been forced to publicly defend himself after being accused of ignoring a fan who wanted his shirt following the defeat to Arsenal on Monday.

Maddison, 21, has been an instant hit at the King Power following his move from Norwich over the summer after featuring prominently for the Foxes and scoring three goals and creating a further two in the league so far.

And so it is not a surprise that fans are desperate for a piece of memorabilia.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, it appears one Leicester fan was more angered by Maddison's alleged actions after the game than the 3-1 loss at the Emirates as they accused the midfielder of ignoring a sign in the away end which asked for his number 10 shirt.

Maddison quickly refuted the claim in direct reply to the message on Twitter, which has since been deleted, as he wrote: "Not true at all.

Not true at all, came over to applaud all travelling supporters, didn’t see any signs asking for my shirt. So don’t tell me what I did and didn’t see please. — James Maddison (@Madders10) October 23, 2018

"Came over to applaud all travelling supporters, didn't see any signs asking for my shirt. So don't tell me what I did and didn't see please," he added.





Maddison has had an impressive start to his debut season in the Premier League after quickly establishing himself as an integral member of Claude Puel's side, earning him attention and praise from rival fanbases.

The 21-year-old - having been a member of the starting XI in all top flight appearances for the Foxes - was then duly rewarded with his first call up to the senior England squad earlier in October for the Three Lions' latest Nations League fixtures.