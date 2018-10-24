Mesut Ozil Discusses Arsene Wenger and Arsenal's 'Best Young Player' in Revealing Twitter Q&A

Mesut Ozil has claimed that he is still supporting the German national team despite the circumstances of his early international retirement this year.

Ozil cited 'racism and disrespect' as his reasons for stepping down from international duty in July, following Germany’s embarrassing exit at the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

But when asked in a Twitter Q&A session whether he was still supporting Die Mannschaft, he was unequivocal in his response.

"I've always been supporting the German team since my childhood and I've still many friends playing for the German National Team. Of course I'm still supporting the team!" he answered.

Ozil answered a range of questions about his professional and personal life. He was asked about his opinion of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who left at the end of last season.

"He always protected and supported me the best way he could. I'm very thankful he was my coach. Would love to see him as a club manager again," said Ozil.

Some Arsenal fans were dismayed when Ozil revealed that his favourite stadium to play in was the Santiago Bernabeu, rather than the Emirates. Ozil named summer signing Matteo Guendouzi as the best young player at Arsenal, describing him as a 'brilliant player'.

Ozil was also given the opportunity to weigh in on one of the great football debates but remained on the fence, saying that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player he had played with and Lionel Messi was the best he had played against.

Ozil captained Arsenal on Monday night against Leicester and had one of his best matches for the Gunners, scoring one goal and assisting another as Unai Emery’s team ran out 3-1 winners – their tenth consecutive victory.