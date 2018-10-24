Tottenham Leading the Race to Sign £35m-Rated Ajax Midfielder After Impressive Start to Season

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly interested in moving to the Premier League in January, with Tottenham Hotspur among his potential suitors.

The Eredivisie outfit are rich in European pedigree, winning the European Cup on four occasions and the UEFA Cup once in 1992. However the club has seen its status drop in recent years, leading to the majority of their promising young players leaving for 'bigger' leagues.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Since 2012, they have developed a reputation as Tottenham's feeder club as a result of several former Ajax prospects joining the Lilywhites, including Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sánchez. Toby Alderweireld also joined via Atlético Madrid, and now another talent could be ready to swap Amsterdam for north London.

According to Calciomercato, Van de Beek has attracted several of Europe's elite, including Barcelona, Chelsea and Roma.

The 21-year-old has already made over 100 appearances for Ajax's senior team, having been promoted from the academy, where he won two Under-19 Eredivisie titles. He was involved in 19 goals from 39 matches in all competitions last season and has already contributed to five goals from 19 matches this campaign.

He is also an established Dutch international, making five senior appearances for the side, including his debut in a 3-0 friendly victory against Romania.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Should the Dutchman make the switch in January for his reported value, he'd become the second most expensive acquisition by Spurs, following the £36m signing of Van de Beek's former teammate Sánchez, who signed a contract extension in May - due to expire in 2024.