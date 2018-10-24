Tottenham Set to Make Two Changes for Crucial Champions League Clash With PSV Eindhoven

By 90Min
October 24, 2018

Ahead of their vital Champions League tie with PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham Hotspur are set to make two changes to their lineup from the side who secured a 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

The away clash with PSV is crucial for the two teams, as both are yet to earn any points in the competition this season. Defeats to Inter and Barcelona have left both Tottenham and PSV six points adrift, with Tottenham ahead of the Dutch side on goal difference.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

News about Tottenham's potential lineup for Wednesday's match comes from The Times. The first change they suggest Mauricio Pochettino will make is to drop French midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who enjoyed one of his best displays in a Tottenham shirt against West Ham

The midfielder has started Tottenham's last two league matches, but it likely to be dropped in favour of Belgian powerhouse Mousa Dembele, who could partner Eric Dier at the base of Tottenham's midfield.

The final suggested change comes in the shape of Harry Winks who, like Sissoko, has started the last two Premier League matches. Christian Eriksen is set to return to the lineup at Winks' expense, with Tottenham in dire need of his creativity to ensure a positive result against PSV.

Should Tottenham fail to win, they will face an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. They face two consecutive matches with PSV, before meeting Inter and finally Barcelona, meaning Tottenham could do with as many points as possible from their next two games.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Defeat to PSV in either match could mean Tottenham miss out on qualification for the Europa League. Tottenham will certainly have set a target of the knockout stages of the Champions League, but failure to even reach the Europa League would come as a huge blow to Pochettino's side, who are desperate to prove themselves as one of Europe's best.

