Trent Alexander-Arnold Admits He Is Surprised at Rise to Stardom With Liverpool & England

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that even he would have struggled to imagine his meteoric rise to the top of European football over the last two seasons.





The 20-year-old has gone to make 54 appearances for the Reds across all competitions since making his debut during a league cup win over Tottenham back in 2016, including in the Champions League final last season.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Now a full England international and among the most highly rated young players in Europe, Alexander-Arnold explained that he wouldn't be where he is today without "the opportunities and the chances" awarded by manager Jürgen Klopp.





"I don't think many people, not even myself, would have imagined it going the way it has," Alexander-Arnold said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"It's down to the opportunities and the chances I've been given. It's something I'm really grateful for and hopefully, there will be more opportunities like that, to be able to play in big games and big competitions. It's something I'm obviously excited for."

Alexander-Arnold was speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade - known in their native Serbia as FK Crvena Zvezda - where Klopp's side could leapfrog Group C leaders S.S.C. Napoli.





Earlier in the competition, England international Alexander-Arnold had the chance to mark Paris Saint-Germain's poster boy, Neymar. The youngster explained that being given the chance to play against the best players in the world is what gives the Champions League its magic.





"That's why you want to play in this competition - to pit yourself against the best players in the world and really test yourself," he added.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"I have always wanted to play against those types of players. Obviously, we got beaten by Real Madrid but we took things away from that and used it as motivation for this season."