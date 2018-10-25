Borussia Dortmund Targeting Move for Thorgan Hazard After Impressive Start to Bundesliga Season

While Eden Hazard is making the headlines in England, his brother is stirring up some interest of his own, as Borussia Dortmund reportedly have an eye on Monchengladbach's Thorgan after his explosive start to the season.

The younger of the Hazard brothers at 25, Thorgan has been directly involved in 11 goals - seven goals and four assists - in his opening nine games, as Monchengladbach sit second in the Bundesliga, behind Borussia Dortmund.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

And according to the Sun, his incredible form has caught some flattering glances from the league leaders, who are considering a January move for the versatile forward, who has featured mainly on the left wing so far.

It's not as if Dortmund are in desperate need of the firepower. They've scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga, eight more than any other team, and recently put four past Atletico Madrid in the Champions League to inflict their joint heaviest defeat under Diego Simeone.





If there is truth in the rumour, then, it will surely be because Dortmund have a long term plan for the player, and it's not just the knee-jerk buy it might seem on the face of it.

Prior to exploding into form in the Bundesliga this season, Hazard's star has been on a slow and steady rise since leaving Chelsea in 2015. He scored 11 times in 37 appearances last term, earning him a spot in Belgium's World Cup squad, where he would make two appearances as Belgium won the third placed playoff against England.

VI-Images/GettyImages

While currently trailing his older brother by a single goal in a bet the pair have on over who will score more this season, on current form, it would come as no surprise to see Thorgan emerge from his brother's shadow somewhat and earn himself a move to one of Germany's big hitters.