Michel Vorm Voices Frustration at Tottenham's Inability to 'Kill' PSV Eindhoven Game

In light of Tottenham's disappointing 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League this week, backup goalkeeper Michel Vorm has voiced his frustration at the club's lack of a ruthless streak.

Tottenham were leading the game 2-1, and heading towards a much needed three points, before the match took a dramatic turn for the worse.

With just over ten minutes left to play, Hugo Lloris received a straight red card after charging out of his goal and clattering Hirving Lorenzo. Then, in the 87th minute, Luuk de Jong scored an equaliser to significantly lower Spurs' odds of making it into the knockout stages of the competition.

When Tottenham led 2-1 it was clear to all what was needed: another goal. If Spurs could just find a third, PSV would be sunk at the Lilywhites would have their first win of this season's edition of the Champions League.

But the goal did not come; Lamela and Kane both squandered decent opportunities. Then, after Lloris had his moment of madness, instead of cruising to victory, Spurs simply crumbled.

Speaking after the game, as reported in The Independent, Vorm said: “We did not draw because PSV was that good.





“We had to kill the game at 2-1. We had enough possibilities to score a third, but we didn’t. Obviously everyone on the pitch tried to score and do their best. I think if we win 4-1, 5-1, it’s [deserved], you know what I mean. And that makes it even harder, because now it feels like we lost.”





Spurs have been dealt a tough group no doubt. Barcelona and Inter are European giants, and PSV are no minnows themselves, but Tottenham have been the masters of their own demise so far in the group.





Putting aside the jaw-dropping performance of Lionel Messi in the 4-2 home loss against Barcelona, Spurs should have have a lot more to show for from this group.





They were stunned by a late turnaround in Inter on match day one. When they should have quite possibly gone home with all three points, they left with nothing - and they lead the game with about five minutes to play.





It was a similar story against PSV. Speaking of the frustration, Vorm made it clear everyone in the Tottenham squad knew of their mistakes: "That is something you don’t even have to talk about.

"We know that. Especially in European games. Against teams like PSV, waiting for the counter-attack. But if you don’t score a third goal you can see they come out with the pace they have. You see what can happen.”





With one point from three games, you get the sense that Spurs will need a miracle - and a lot more ruthless finishing to match - if they are to make the latter stages of the tournament.