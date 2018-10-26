Brighton vs Wolves Preview: How to Watch, Key Battle, Team News, Predictions & More

Brighton will be looking to extend their recent run of good form when they welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls have enjoyed a decent season thus far and, after their 1-0 victory against Newcastle last weekend, they have risen to 12th in the Premier League. Survival is the ultimate goal for Chris Hughton's men this season, but supporters may be setting their expectations a little higher if another three point comes their way on Saturday.

After their remarkable start to the season, Wolves came crashing back down to earth last weekend as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Watford. Nuno Espirito Santo's men will be hoping that they can return to winning ways in order to consolidate their place in the top half of the table.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash.





How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28th October What Time Is Kick Off? 15.00pm (BST) Where Is it Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream Gillette Soccer Saturday or BT Sport Score