Brighton vs Wolves Preview: How to Watch, Key Battle, Team News, Predictions & More

Brighton will be looking to extend their recent run of good form when they welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Seagulls have enjoyed a decent season thus far and, after their 1-0 victory against Newcastle last weekend, they have risen to 12th in the Premier League. Survival is the ultimate goal for Chris Hughton's men this season, but supporters may be setting their expectations a little higher if another three point comes their way on Saturday.
After their remarkable start to the season, Wolves came crashing back down to earth last weekend as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Watford. Nuno Espirito Santo's men will be hoping that they can return to winning ways in order to consolidate their place in the top half of the table.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash.
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 28th October
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|15.00pm (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Amex Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream
|Gillette Soccer Saturday or BT Sport Score
Wolves 3-3 Brighton (November 2012, Championship)
This is the first time these two sides have had the pleasure of facing off against one another in the top flight of English football.
That being said, both sets of supporters will be more than familiar with one another since they spent a number of years competing with one another in the Championship.
Their most memorable encounter in recent years came six years ago when two late strikes ensured that the points would be shared in a six goal thriller at Molineux.
Brighton looked to have snatched a late winner through a Steven Dobbie penalty in the 89th minute, but Wolves miraculously managed to score an equaliser through Roger Johnson to ensure that the entertaining affair finished 3-3.
Jurgen Locadia vs Conor Coady
Veteran striker Glenn Murray has been in superb form for Brighton so far this season and has managed to net five goals from nine appearances.
He is going to be absent on Saturday after suffering a concussion during Brighton's victory over Newcastle, paving the way for Jurgen Locadia to replace him. The Dutchman has only managed to score two goals since joining Brighton back in January, so he has an awful lot to prove.
However, he certainly isn't going to have an easy afternoon if Wolves' captain Conor Coady has anything to do with it.
The tough-tackling centre back has adapted to life in the Premier League remarkably well and his performances have convinced many that he is deserving of a call up to a future England squad. If he puts in another decent showing, then that is entirely possible.
Team News
As previously mentioned, Glenn Murray will be unavailable for selection after suffering from concussion last weekend. Davy Propper will also miss out through injury whilst Pascal Gross and Bruno are set to undergo late fitness tests.
Meanwhile, Wolves have no injury concerns are are likely to select the same starting XI for the tenth consecutive match.
Predicted Lineups
|Brighton
|Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Jahanbakhsh, Kayal, Stephens, Izquierdo, March; Locadia.
|Wolves
|Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Costa, Jota, Jimenez.
Prediction
Despite Brighton's recent run of good results, it is fair to say that they are still the underdogs coming into this one.
Without Murray up top, it is going to be very hard for the Seagulls to score against what has been a fairly resolute Wolves defence so far this season.
Wolves did suffer a blip against Watford in their last match, but they have proven that they have more than enough quality to go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the Premier League.
Brighton will certainly make a good game of it, but they may end up coming just short of what is required.
Predicted Scoreline: Brighton 0-1 Wolves