Former Liverpool Defender Urges Chelsea to Make a Move for West Ham Star in January

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

Maurizio Sarri has been encouraged to go all out for West Ham star Marko Arnautovic by former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol, a move which he warned could go a long way towards relegating the Hammers. 

Chelsea have been linked with numerous strikers in recent weeks, as the winter window creeps ever nearer. The Blues' current strikers are misfiring, with Olivier Giroud yet to score this season and Alvaro Morata netting just three times in all competitions.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

However, Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and pundits have claimed the Blues are just a goalscoring striker away from a serious title mount. 

Arnautovic, who was a reported £50m summer target for Manchester United, has enjoyed life as a leading striker since David Moyes starting playing the Austrian up front midway through last season.

The former Inter man has four goals in his eight Premier League appearances this season under Manuel Pellegrini, often acting as the catalyst for West Ham going forward. 

Liverpool legend Nicol claimed that the 29-year-old is the full ticket for the Blues, suggesting that West Ham would struggle to remain in the Premier League if they sold their star man.

“It would make absolute sense for Chelsea,” Nicol told ESPN FC (via the Express). "It would make absolutely no sense for West Ham. If they’re to stay in the Premier League, because they look as though they’re going to be in a dogfight for most of the year, then this guy has to stay.

“If they want to stay in the Premier League, West Ham, he has to stay. But, if you’re Chelsea, you have to go and get him."

He continued: “I think he would fit in fantastic. His attitude, he’s got the kind of attitude that’s infectious. People say he’s moody, but I’ll tell you what, I’ll have a moody guy that scores goals and upsets the opposition any day over Giroud or a Morata, who I wouldn’t be that bothered about playing against,"


“This is not going to happen, but it would make sense for Chelsea."

West Ham travel to Leicester City on Saturday before Chelsea face Burnley on Sunday.

