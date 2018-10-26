Former Liverpool Defender Urges Chelsea to Make a Move for West Ham Star in January

Maurizio Sarri has been encouraged to go all out for West Ham star Marko Arnautovic by former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol, a move which he warned could go a long way towards relegating the Hammers.

Chelsea have been linked with numerous strikers in recent weeks, as the winter window creeps ever nearer. The Blues' current strikers are misfiring, with Olivier Giroud yet to score this season and Alvaro Morata netting just three times in all competitions.

However, Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and pundits have claimed the Blues are just a goalscoring striker away from a serious title mount.

Arnautovic, who was a reported £50m summer target for Manchester United, has enjoyed life as a leading striker since David Moyes starting playing the Austrian up front midway through last season.

The former Inter man has four goals in his eight Premier League appearances this season under Manuel Pellegrini, often acting as the catalyst for West Ham going forward.

Arnautovic: Nobes, how much to hit the crossbar from here?

*volleys from halfway line*

Noble: Oh my lord! pic.twitter.com/s2t1Z6LGOB — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 19, 2018

Liverpool legend Nicol claimed that the 29-year-old is the full ticket for the Blues, suggesting that West Ham would struggle to remain in the Premier League if they sold their star man.

“It would make absolute sense for Chelsea,” Nicol told ESPN FC (via the Express). "It would make absolutely no sense for West Ham. If they’re to stay in the Premier League, because they look as though they’re going to be in a dogfight for most of the year, then this guy has to stay.

“If they want to stay in the Premier League, West Ham, he has to stay. But, if you’re Chelsea, you have to go and get him."

@AlexGoldberg_ Hey mate, Marko Arnautovic up front at Chelsea. What say? Surely better than Morata and Giroud. He can lead the line for the second half of our season. We can get Icardi/Piatek in the summer. — Uthresh Krishna (@uthresh_krishna) October 25, 2018

He continued: “I think he would fit in fantastic. His attitude, he’s got the kind of attitude that’s infectious. People say he’s moody, but I’ll tell you what, I’ll have a moody guy that scores goals and upsets the opposition any day over Giroud or a Morata, who I wouldn’t be that bothered about playing against,"





“This is not going to happen, but it would make sense for Chelsea."

Nicol on Arnautovic: “His attitude, he’s got the kind of attitude that’s infectious. People say he’s moody but I’ll tell you what, I’ll have a moody guy that scores goals and upsets the opposition any day over Giroud or a Morata, who I wouldn’t be bothered about playing against.” pic.twitter.com/EpvNGrliuZ — West Ham News (@whufc_news) October 25, 2018

West Ham travel to Leicester City on Saturday before Chelsea face Burnley on Sunday.