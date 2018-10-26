Manchester United Set to Announce the Signing of Former Newcastle Youngster on Free Transfer

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

Manchester United will soon announce the signing of former Newcastle goalkeeper Paul Woolston.

Manchester Evening News had previously reported that the stopper had been taken on trial by the Old Trafford side, who were in search of a new keeper to provide competition for Under-23 prospects Matej Kovar and Alex Fojticek.

The outlet has since reported that the player has actually signed a deal with the Red Devils until the end of the season. 

United's coaches are understood to be impressed with Woolston's stop-stopping capabilities as well as his distribution, and wanted his signature on a contract a month ago. Per the report, a deal has finally been signed and the club are expected to announce the player as a new acquisition very soon.

United allowed academy stoppers Dean Henderson, Joel Pereira and Kieran O'Hara to leave on loan deals during the summer, leaving themselves short of experienced options in goal.

Sam Johnstone was also sold in the summer, while his brother Max, Ilias Motha-Sebtaoui and Theo Richardson were all released.

Woolston, meanwhile, will join up with Richard Sbragia’s Under-23 side following his unveiling and will look to earn a longer deal at the club.

