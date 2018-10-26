Tottenham Considering Signing Burnley Star to Compete With Under-Pressure Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, as they look to improve their depth at the position.

Pope's emergence was one of the biggest surprises in the Premier League last season. Following an injury to Tom Heaton, many feared the worst for Burnley, but the relatively unknown Pope stepped into the first team and impressed week after week. As a reward for his incredible form, Pope was given a place in England's World Cup squad during the summer.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

News of Tottenham's interest comes from The Mirror, who state that Mauricio Pochettino will be closely observing the goalkeeper situation at Burnley, who will have to choose between three England internationals once Pope returns from injury.

New signing Joe Hart has filled in for the injured Pope, whilst Heaton is also available for selection. Should Pope fail to regain his place in the side, Tottenham will not hesitate to pursue a cut-price move for the 26-year-old.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has found himself under pressure in recent weeks, with his red card against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday only amplifying the situation. However, Pochettino remains committed to the Frenchman, but is keen to improve Tottenham's depth in the position.

Current understudy Michel Vorm will be out of contract in the summer, whilst there are doubts as to Paulo Gazzaniga's suitability for the role. Should Pochettino believe that Gazzaniga is not ready to regularly step up to the first team, then Tottenham will aim to sign Pope to compete with Lloris for his position in the starting lineup.

I’m not having it that we couldn’t replace Lloris if we wanted to.

Great shot stopper but decision making has always been iffy, often in high profile games.

Playing a high line means it’s important for Lloris to come off his line quickly which he’s very poor at.

Becoming habitual pic.twitter.com/bSrS4hPitu — Dave Ellis (@fullback03) October 25, 2018

Official statistics from the Premier League state that Lloris has made 15 errors in the competition which have led to goals, which is the ninth most in the history of the league. Many fans are growing frustrated at Lloris' mistakes, and perhaps Pope could be the man to push Lloris to return to his best.