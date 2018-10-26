Watford vs Huddersfield Preview: How to Watch, Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town will travel to Vicarage Road to meet Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

After an electric start to the season, things seem to have calmed down for Javi Gracia's men. However, Watford are still in impressive form and deservedly find themselves in seventh place in the table.

However, this season has not been so kind to Huddersfield. The Terriers have netted the fewest goals in the entire division and are currently 19th in the league. Their 18 goals conceded is the second highest in the Premier League, and it is clear that something needs to change.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27th October
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 BST
Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday or BT Sport Score

Classic Encounter


Watford 1-4 Huddersfield Town (December 2017)


A late goal, a penalty, two red cards and a wonder strike - this game had it all.

Elias Kachunga capitalised on a poorly defended corner to open the scoring for Huddersfield after just six minutes, and the Terriers doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute as Collin Quaner's cross deflected off Aaron Mooy to make the score 2-0; but the first half fun was not over. 

Watford v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Watford captain Troy Deeney was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle, giving Watford a huge mountain to climb going into half time. Things did not improve for the Hornets as Laurent Depoitre netted a third for Huddersfield, who had captain Jonathan Hogg sent off for two bookable offences shortly after.


A superb 25-yard strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure ensured an exciting final 20 minutes to the match, only for a late Mooy penalty to ensure all three points for a rampant Huddersfield side.

Key Battle


Roberto Pereyra vs Florent Hadergjonaj


Huddersfield's willingness to change between various formations makes it hard to predict who will feature at right back, with Florent Hadergjonaj and Erik Durm both filling in as either an out-and-out right back or as a wing back. However, Hadergjonaj is likely to get the nod following Huddersfield's solid display during their last match with Liverpool.

Fulham FC v Watford FC - Premier League

He will be the man tasked with subduing Roberto Pereyra, who has been in fantastic form this season. The Argentinian winger has netted an impressive four goals this season, including one in his last match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Hadergjonaj has been used in multiple areas of the pitch this season, but is likely to take up his role of wing back on the right side of Huddersfield's defence. He will be asked to make an impact in attack, but cannot afford to overlook his defensive duties, or Pereyra will certainly punish him.

Team News


Watford will welcome back defenders Jose Holebas and Christian Kabasele from suspension, but could be without both Troy Deeney and Nathaniel Chalobah, who are both struggling with injury.

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League

As for Huddersfield, they will certainly be without Tommy Smith, Terence Kongolo and Danny Williams, who are all suffering from various injuries. Both Rajiv van La Parra and Collin Quaner have been ill recently, but may have recovered in time for the game. 

However, there is some good news for Huddersfield as Egyptian winger Ramadan Sobhi is set to return after two months out with a knee injury.

Predicted Lineups


Watford Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Holebas; Hughes, Capoue, Doucoure, Pereyra; Gray, Deulofeu.
Huddersfield Town Lossl; Zanka, Lowe, Schindler; Hadergjonaj, Billing, Mooy, Hogg, Durm; Depoitre, Pritchard.

Prediction


Watford have looked impressive at times this season, but they have also been guilty of some disappointing performances. The 4-0 humbling at the hands of Bournemouth makes it tricky to predict which Watford will show up.

Huddersfield Town v Liverpool FC - Premier League

However, Huddersfield look to be in serious danger this season. They are struggling at both ends of the field, and Watford should have enough about them to earn a comfortable victory. The Terriers were resolute against Liverpool, and certainly have the potential to take the game to Watford, but they will likely come up short at Vicarage Road.

Predicted Scoreline: Watford 2-0 Huddersfield Town.

