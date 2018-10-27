Dani Alves Sends Message to Barcelona as Catalans Continue Right-Back Search

PSG right-back Dani Alves has taken to social media to remind former club Barcelona that he is one of a kind, amid speculation that the club are still searching for his replacement. Alves left the Catalan giants in 2016, and found his way to Paris via Turin.

Responding to reports that Barcelona were interested in signing current Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo as an Alves replacement, the Brazilian took to Twitter to remind everybody that there is nobody like him.

Alves went on to become one of the most decorated players in Barcelona's history after he moved to the club from Sevilla in 2008. Alves won 23 trophies in eight years in Barcelona, including three Champions League titles. He was part of two treble winning teams - once as part of Pep Guardiola's legendary side in 2009, and again under Luis Enrique in 2015.

Barcelona have struggled to replace Alves since he left the club for Juventus in 2016. Academy product Sergi Roberto has been utilised in the position, whilst Nelson Semedo was signed from Benfica to also help plug the gap. Aleix Vidal was also signed to compete for the right-back spot, but his time at Barcelona was less than successful and he is now back at Sevilla.

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/GettyImages

Cancelo made a name for himself at Valencia, before securing a move to Juventus for £35m after spending a season at Inter.

The 24-year-old has played in 10 games for Juventus this season across Serie A and the Champions League, including in his side's most recent away win against Manchester United. If Barcelona's interest in Cancelo is genuine, then Juventus may have a task on their hands keeping hold of the Portuguese defender.