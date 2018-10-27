Former England Manager Glenn Hoddle Hospitalised After Falling 'Seriously Ill' on TV Set

Pundit and former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been taken to hospital after falling ill shortly after an appearance on BT Sport.



Hoddle fell ill at BT Sport's studios during the morning and was immediately rushed to hospital, where medics continue to monitor his condition.

Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.



For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.



Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength ❤️ — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 27, 2018

Following the incident, Hoddle's co-star Jake Humphries took to Twitter to reveal that the weekly show 'BT Sport Score' covering all the 3pm kick-offs across English football has been cancelled as a result, adding that he and his colleagues were sending 'love and strength'.



The 61-year-old had a glistening playing career having made 53 appearances for England whilst also representing the likes of Tottenham , AS Monaco and Chelsea at club level.

He had two short stints as a player/manager at Swindon Town and Chelsea, before going into full time management with the England national side – a stint which ended when he suggested that disabled people were paying for sins committed in past lives.





He went on to manage Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves before stepping away from the field and into television to pursue a career in punditry.