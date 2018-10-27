Former England Manager Glenn Hoddle Hospitalised After Falling 'Seriously Ill' on TV Set

By 90Min
October 27, 2018

Pundit and former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been taken to hospital after falling ill shortly after an appearance on BT Sport.

Hoddle fell ill at BT Sport's studios during the morning and was immediately rushed to hospital, where medics continue to monitor his condition.

Following the incident, Hoddle's co-star Jake Humphries took to Twitter to reveal that the weekly show 'BT Sport Score' covering all the 3pm kick-offs across English football has been cancelled as a result, adding that he and his colleagues were sending 'love and strength'.

The 61-year-old had a glistening playing career having made 53 appearances for England whilst also representing the likes of Tottenham, AS Monaco and Chelsea at club level.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He had two short stints as a player/manager at Swindon Town and Chelsea, before going into full time management with the England national side – a stint which ended when he suggested that disabled people were paying for sins committed in past lives. 


He went on to manage Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves before stepping away from the field and into television to pursue a career in punditry.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)