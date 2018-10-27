Jonjo Shelvey Admits He's 'Given Up Caring' About Being Overlooked by England

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has claimed that he doesn't care about being overlooked for the England national team, and admitting that he isn't manager Gareth Southgate's 'cup of tea'.

Fans across the country have been calling for Shelvey's inclusion with the Three Lions for a number of years due to the player's ability in midfield, something he has showcased countless times during his two-year spell in the north-east.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, Shelvey has been excluded from international since well before his move to Newcastle United, with his last appearance coming while he was still on the books at Swansea City back in 2015.

"I don’t really care anymore about being overlooked by England," Shelvey told Telegraph Sport. "That’s me being honest.

"I did care, but I’ve given up on the idea. I’m obviously not [Southgate's] cup of tea. I’ve never been told that, but that’s the feeling I get. My number one priority is to keep Newcastle in the Premier League. If it happens, one day, lovely but if it doesn’t...

When you look at the midfield since the world cup it's clear he's not good enough, wouldn't still be at Newcastle if he was — samzala93 (@samzala93) October 26, 2018

"In the summer, I thought I had a real good chance. I was checking my phone all the time, that’s not a lie, but it wasn’t to be. Starting this season, I thought I might get a sniff, just to get a call-up into the squad, to be in and around it."

The likes of Harry Winks, Nathaniel Chalobah and James Maddison were all included in England's most recent squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Teenagers Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho were also included in Southgate's first team, with the latter making his senior debut against Croatia.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although Shelvey is still an option for Southgate heading into future tournaments the clock is ticking on his international career, especially as England start to explore bringing younger players into the squad sooner rather than later.