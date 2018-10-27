Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Star Can Continue to Improve After Summer Arrival

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri has not yet reached his full potential, with the German manager insisting that his statement is not a criticism.

Shaqiri signed for the Merseyside giants in a £13m deal from Stoke City in the summer. Since arriving at Anfield the Swiss international has found game time hard to come by due to the quality the Reds have in wide areas.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's 4-1 win over Cardiff City, Klopp told the club's website that Shaqiri is not yet the finished article and that it is a positive that the Swiss international still has room to improve.

“I don’t think anybody has an idea at the moment how good Shaq can be. It’s not a criticism, it’s just how it is. Signing him was a logical thing to do. He’s still not the finished article. He still has a lot of space for improvement and that’s really good.

Xherdan Shaqiri was such a great signing for Liverpool. Absolute bargain transfer fee too. — Craig Honeyman (@Craig_Honeyman) October 20, 2018

“He gives us something different. So far we haven’t really used his set-pieces but they are outstanding. That’s another plus.”

Shaqiri has featured in nine games in all competitions this season, and with three assists in those eight games, it is fair to say that the Swiss international has been a good signing for the Reds.

Xherdan Shaqiri (1.04) has registered more assists per 90 mins in the Premier League and Champions League this season than any other player for Liverpool.



An assist every 86.7 minutes. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/XCOmMXV6gN — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) October 26, 2018

Now at the age of 27, Shaqiri has had an impressive career so far. Beginning at Basel, the Swiss international moved to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the age of 19 and was a success at the Allianz Arena.

Falling from the heights of Bayern to the likes of Stoke City could have effected Shaqiri mentally, however, now at one of the top teams in Europe, the Swiss international has fought his way back to the top.

Shaqiri came off the bench to score for the Reds against Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.